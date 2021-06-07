Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3,027,065 shares of the Beyond Meat, Inc.(NASDAQ:BYND) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $145.55, and it changed around $2.49 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.17 Billion. BYND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $221, offering almost -51.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $99.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.39% since then. We note from Beyond Meat, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 Million.

Beyond Meat, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended BYND as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Beyond Meat, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND): Trading Information

Instantly BYND has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $154.4 on Friday, May 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.0206 over the last five days. On the other hand, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $114.21, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -21.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BYND is forecast to be at a low of $58 and a high of $190. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) projections and forecasts

Beyond Meat, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +5.07 percent over the past six months and at a -80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -1100% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $142.41 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Beyond Meat, Inc. to make $152.66 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $113.34 Million and $94.44 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -187.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.9% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.08% of Beyond Meat, Inc. shares, and 51.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.37%. Beyond Meat, Inc. stock is held by 645 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.46% of the shares, which is about 5.32 Million shares worth $665.3 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.49% or 4.09 Million shares worth $510.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1328758 shares worth $166.09 Million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.11 Million shares worth around $139.2 Million, which represents about 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.