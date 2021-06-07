Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 516,970 shares of the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.(NYSE:BW) were traded, and its beta was 2.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.89, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $762.12 Million. BW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.9, offering almost -11.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.5% since then. We note from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 831.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 Million.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BW as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW): Trading Information

Instantly BW has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.32- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.53% year-to-date, but still down -0.0111 over the last five days. On the other hand, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 27.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BW is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) projections and forecasts

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +115.25 percent over the past six months and at a 148% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +125% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -89% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.6%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.8%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.5% per year for the next five years.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.69% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. shares, and 77.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.24%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 31.84% of the shares, which is about 27.29 Million shares worth $258.45 Million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with 7% or 6Million shares worth $56.82 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1969354 shares worth $18.65 Million, making up 2.3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.63 Million shares worth around $15.43 Million, which represents about 1.9% of the total shares outstanding.