Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,167,538 shares of the Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AVIR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.53, and it changed around $1 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.78 Billion. AVIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.17, offering almost -337.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.05% since then. We note from Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 745.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 746.89 Million.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AVIR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR): Trading Information

Instantly AVIR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.71 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.48% year-to-date, but still up 0.0477 over the last five days. On the other hand, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 163.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVIR is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $104. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +383.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.49% of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 63.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.54%. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13% of the shares, which is about 10.76 Million shares worth $664.36 Million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 7.75% or 6.41 Million shares worth $395.9 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3913931 shares worth $241.69 Million, making up 4.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund held roughly 868.2 Thousand shares worth around $53.61 Million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.