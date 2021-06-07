Are U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 153,153 shares of the U.S. Concrete, Inc.(NASDAQ:USCR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.91, and it changed around $16.77 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $970.04 Million. USCR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.99, offering almost -6.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.9% since then. We note from U.S. Concrete, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 177.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 397.68 Million.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended USCR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. U.S. Concrete, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR): Trading Information Today

Instantly USCR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 29.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $74.19 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.85% year-to-date, but still up 0.2969 over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 880.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -12.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USCR is forecast to be at a low of $55 and a high of $80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +8.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) projections and forecasts

U.S. Concrete, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +57.76 percent over the past six months and at a 21.6% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 24.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +40.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $346.75 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. to make $403.97 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $320.87 Million and $374.2 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.5%. U.S. Concrete, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 46.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14% per year for the next five years.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.2% of U.S. Concrete, Inc. shares, and 75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.11%. U.S. Concrete, Inc. stock is held by 286 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.5% of the shares, which is about 2.8 Million shares worth $205.44 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.92% or 1.01 Million shares worth $73.74 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1062313 shares worth $77.89 Million, making up 6.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 439.17 Thousand shares worth around $32.2 Million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.