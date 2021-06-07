Are RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 9,223,592 shares of the RLX Technology Inc.(NYSE:RLX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.9, and it changed around -$0.97 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.55 Billion. RLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35, offering almost -253.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.3% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.16 Million.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. RLX Technology Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -365.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of RLX Technology Inc. shares, and 8.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.37%. RLX Technology Inc. stock is held by 162 institutions, with Coatue Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.49% of the shares, which is about 14.21 Million shares worth $147.17 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.37% or 13.02 Million shares worth $134.92 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1206199 shares worth $27.14 Million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 1.01 Million shares worth around $10.45 Million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.