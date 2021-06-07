Are Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,665,574 shares of the Contango Oil & Gas Company(NYSE:MCF) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.39, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08 Billion. MCF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.67, offering almost -5.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.78% since then. We note from Contango Oil & Gas Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 991.02 Million.
Contango Oil & Gas Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MCF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Contango Oil & Gas Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.
Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF): Trading Information
Although MCF has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.67- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.2004 over the last five days. On the other hand, Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) is 0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -7.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCF is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -7.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.6%. Contango Oil & Gas Company earnings are expected to increase by 59.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.52% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares, and 22.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.11%. Contango Oil & Gas Company stock is held by 129 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.45% of the shares, which is about 8.93 Million shares worth $34.83 Million.
Luther King Capital Management, with 3.73% or 7.49 Million shares worth $29.2 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3500000 shares worth $8.02 Million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.97 Million shares worth around $6.81 Million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.