Are Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 2,924,321 shares of the Cinemark Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CNK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.55, and it changed around $0.34 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.66 Billion. CNK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.85, offering almost -23.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.47% since then. We note from Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 Million.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CNK as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.11 for the current quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK): Trading Information Today

Instantly CNK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.20 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.3% year-to-date, but still down -0.0035 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 9.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNK is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) projections and forecasts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +30.34 percent over the past six months and at a 33.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 35%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +23.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 120.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.5%. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -520.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4% per year for the next five years.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.99% of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. shares, and 91.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.97%. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 358 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.94% of the shares, which is about 13.07 Million shares worth $266.82 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.04% or 9.61 Million shares worth $196.07 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 3425368 shares worth $69.33 Million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.91 Million shares worth around $59.37 Million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.