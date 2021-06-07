Are Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,330,976 shares of the Cambium Networks Corporation(NASDAQ:CMBM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.15, and it changed around $2.53 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27 Billion. CMBM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.4, offering almost -37.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.2% since then. We note from Cambium Networks Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 888Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 347Million.

Cambium Networks Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CMBM as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cambium Networks Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM): Trading Information

Instantly CMBM has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $59.66 on Friday, May 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.92% year-to-date, but still down -0.1878 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 296.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 39.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMBM is forecast to be at a low of $59 and a high of $74. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +53.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) projections and forecasts

Cambium Networks Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +64.28 percent over the past six months and at a 67.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +106.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cambium Networks Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 177.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.6% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares, and 88.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.16%. Cambium Networks Corporation stock is held by 159 institutions, with Vector Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 62.75% of the shares, which is about 16.51 Million shares worth $771.34 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, with 3.63% or 954.45 Thousand shares worth $44.59 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Buffalo Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 504997 shares worth $23.59 Million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 262.69 Thousand shares worth around $12.27 Million, which represents about 1% of the total shares outstanding.