Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

Antero Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended AR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Antero Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.73, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AR is forecast to be at a low of $7.75 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) projections and forecasts

Antero Resources Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +231.81 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +159.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 380% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Antero Resources Corporation to make $1.11 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $936.93 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.4%. Antero Resources Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -319.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.