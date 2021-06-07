American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2,817,486 shares of the American Shared Hospital Services(NYSE:AMS) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.13, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.16 Million. AMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.04, offering almost -61.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.33% since then. We note from American Shared Hospital Services’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.4 Million.

American Shared Hospital Services stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AMS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. American Shared Hospital Services is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS): Trading Information

Instantly AMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.55- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.1901 over the last five days. On the other hand, American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 263.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 188.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2551.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMS is forecast to be at a low of $83 and a high of $83. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2551.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2551.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.9%. American Shared Hospital Services earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.54% of American Shared Hospital Services shares, and 11.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.97%. American Shared Hospital Services stock is held by 18 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.22% of the shares, which is about 244.72 Thousand shares worth $677.88 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 2.59% or 150.2 Thousand shares worth $416.05 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 99500 shares worth $275.62 Thousand, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 77.01 Thousand shares worth around $194.06 Thousand, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.