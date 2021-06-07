Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 27,290,387 shares of the Ambev S.A.(NYSE:ABEV) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.86, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.13 Billion. ABEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -0.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.82% since then. We note from Ambev S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.26 Million.

Ambev S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ABEV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ambev S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV): Trading Information Today

Although ABEV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.89- on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.1156 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 109.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.47, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -10.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABEV is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.83 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ambev S.A. to make $3.31 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.16 Billion and $2.33 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.83%. Ambev S.A. earnings are expected to decrease by -7.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3.45% per year for the next five years.

ABEV Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.71% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Ambev S.A. shares, and 9.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.82%. Ambev S.A. stock is held by 377 institutions, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.49% of the shares, which is about 234.79 Million shares worth $643.34 Million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 1.21% or 190.28 Million shares worth $521.37 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 103000000 shares worth $288.23 Million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held roughly 75.28 Million shares worth around $210.04 Million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.