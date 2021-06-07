Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 3,293,500 shares of the Alcoa Corporation(NYSE:AA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.68, and it changed around -$1.16 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.05 Billion. AA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.42, offering almost -17.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.74% since then. We note from Alcoa Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.61 Million.

Alcoa Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Alcoa Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA): Trading Information Today

Although AA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $41.15 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still down -0.0502 over the last five days. On the other hand, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.32, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AA is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $56. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +48.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) projections and forecasts

Alcoa Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +73.63 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +6150% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 207.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.61 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Alcoa Corporation to make $2.7 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.11 Billion and $2.23 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28%. Alcoa Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 85% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.