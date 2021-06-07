Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2,139,568 shares of the Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:AKBA) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.36, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $537.99 Million. AKBA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.71, offering almost -308.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.8% since then. We note from Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.67 Million.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AKBA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA): Trading Information

Instantly AKBA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.78- on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still down -0.04 over the last five days. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.57, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 95.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKBA is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +197.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) projections and forecasts

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +8.04 percent over the past six months and at a 54.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +75% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.2%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.8%. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -17.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.09% of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 65.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.94%. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 208 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 17.04 Million shares worth $57.69 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.73% or 12.37 Million shares worth $41.87 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 13615231 shares worth $46.09 Million, making up 8.5% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.86 Million shares worth around $13.06 Million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.