Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 8,534,867 shares of the Airbnb, Inc.(NASDAQ:ABNB) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $148.04, and it changed around -$2.69 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.07 Billion. ABNB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $219.94, offering almost -48.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $121.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.93% since then. We note from Airbnb, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.9 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Airbnb, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended ABNB as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Airbnb, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.
Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB): Trading Information Today
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $172.59, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABNB is forecast to be at a low of $119 and a high of $240. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +62.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Airbnb, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 87.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.5% of Airbnb, Inc. shares, and 51.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.91%. Airbnb, Inc. stock is held by 586 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.3% of the shares, which is about 11.23 Million shares worth $1.65 Billion.
FMR, LLC, with 4.78% or 5.77 Million shares worth $846.94 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5060452 shares worth $951.06 Million, making up 4.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 1.62 Million shares worth around $305.23 Million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored