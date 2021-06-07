Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 26,387,799 shares of the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $80.85, and it changed around -$0.73 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.12 Billion. AMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.23, offering almost -22.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.11% since then. We note from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.31 Million.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended AMD as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): Trading Information Today

Although AMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $82.91 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0092 over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 82.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $104.37, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMD is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $169.7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +109.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -78.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) projections and forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.97 percent over the past six months and at a 67.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 36.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +200% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 29 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.61 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 29 analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to make $3.81 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.93 Billion and $2.56 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 87.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.8%. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 604.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 28.25% per year for the next five years.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.53% of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares, and 77.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.78%. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock is held by 1775 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.94% of the shares, which is about 96.5 Million shares worth $8.85 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.84% or 83.16 Million shares worth $7.63 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 33879628 shares worth $3.11 Billion, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 24.1 Million shares worth around $2.21 Billion, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.