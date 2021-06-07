21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 28.4% Increase

In the last trading session, 2,695,449 shares of the 21Vianet Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:VNET) were traded, and its beta was 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.4, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93 Billion. VNET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.45, offering almost -117.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.42% since then. We note from 21Vianet Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 Million.

21Vianet Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VNET as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET): Trading Information

Although VNET has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.42 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.41% year-to-date, but still down -0.0921 over the last five days. On the other hand, 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.25 day(s).

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) projections and forecasts

21Vianet Group, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.51 percent over the past six months and at a 90.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +68.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 96.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $230.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. to make $249.67 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $168.45 Million and $192.31 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.1%. 21Vianet Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.93% of 21Vianet Group, Inc. shares, and 84.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.48%. 21Vianet Group, Inc. stock is held by 281 institutions, with Blackstone Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.19% of the shares, which is about 8.53 Million shares worth $275.67 Million.

Cederberg Capital Ltd, with 5.25% or 7.24 Million shares worth $233.87 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1386976 shares worth $44.8 Million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.27 Million shares worth around $47.94 Million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.