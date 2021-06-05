Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME): Can A Stock Be Down -3.288% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s traded shares stood at 189,675 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.72, to imply an increase of 1.34% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The ZYME share’s 52-week high remains $59.03, putting it -86.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.82. The company has a valuation of $1.46 Billion, with an average of 296.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 429.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZYME a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.05.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) trade information

After registering a 1.34% upside in the last session, Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.40 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.26%, and 7.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.88%. Short interest in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw shorts transact 1.94 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.63, implying an increase of 65.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $74 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZYME has been trading 133.29% off suggested target high and 13.49% from its likely low.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11% annually.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s Major holders

Zymeworks Inc. insiders hold 4.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.24% of the shares at 78.5% float percentage. In total, 191 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.8 Million shares (or 14.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $321.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 4.3 Million shares, or about 9.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $203.27 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care holds roughly 867,545 shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 709.2 Thousand, or 1.54% of the shares, all valued at about $25.75 Million.