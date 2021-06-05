Why Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s traded shares stood at 515,958 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.26, to imply a decline of -0.19% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The VKTX share’s 52-week high remains $10.09, putting it -91.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +5.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.95. The company has a valuation of $410.81 Million, with an average of 1.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 979.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VKTX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

After registering a -0.19% downside in the last session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.42- this Friday, May 28, jumping 2.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.38%, and -10.85% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -6.57%. Short interest in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) saw shorts transact 11.1 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.92, implying an increase of 259.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VKTX has been trading 660.46% off suggested target high and 128.14% from its likely low.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -51.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 10.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.66% of the shares at 55.4% float percentage. In total, 210 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.51 Million shares (or 10.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.32 Million shares, or about 6.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $29.93 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 5,133,200 shares. This is just over 6.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.44 Million, or 3.13% of the shares, all valued at about $17.87 Million.