Why Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s traded shares stood at 763,384 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $136.96, to imply an increase of 5.96% or $7.7 in intraday trading. The SYNA share’s 52-week high remains $146.93, putting it -7.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.59. The company has a valuation of $4.79 Billion, with an average of 239.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 384.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SYNA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.01.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) trade information

After registering a 5.96% upside in the last session, Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $139.9 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 2.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.2%, and 1.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.07%. Short interest in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) saw shorts transact 4.36 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $164.25, implying an increase of 19.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $140 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYNA has been trading 46.03% off suggested target high and 2.22% from its likely low.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Synaptics Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) shares are +75.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.65% against 36.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.1% this quarter before jumping 14.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $325.07 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $348.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $277.6 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 615.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s Major holders

Synaptics Incorporated insiders hold 0.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.1% of the shares at 104.11% float percentage. In total, 402 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.15 Million shares (or 14.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $496.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 4.49 Million shares, or about 12.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $432.59 Million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information holds roughly 2,775,529 shares. This is just over 7.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $372Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.16 Million, or 6.19% of the shares, all valued at about $289.95 Million.