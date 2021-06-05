Why Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s traded shares stood at 705,083 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.76, to imply a decline of -3.16% or -$1.85 in intraday trading. The HYFM share’s 52-week high remains $95.48, putting it -68.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.59. The company has a valuation of $1.93 Billion, with an average of 601.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 661.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HYFM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.25, implying an increase of 36.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65 and $95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HYFM has been trading 67.37% off suggested target high and 14.52% from its likely low.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 76.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. insiders hold 40.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.94% of the shares at 41.93% float percentage. In total, 141 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AllianceBernstein, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 903.56 Thousand shares (or 2.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 741.93 Thousand shares, or about 1.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $44.75 Million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 540,181 shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 507.53 Thousand, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about $38.32 Million.