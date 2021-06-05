Why GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s traded shares stood at 500,362 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.85, to imply an increase of 6.55% or $0.79 in intraday trading. The GBOX share’s 52-week high remains $20.78, putting it -61.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +98.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $529.23 Million, with an average of 508.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for GreenBox POS (GBOX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GBOX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -62.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -500.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s Major holders

GreenBox POS insiders hold 56.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.92% of the shares at 6.66% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by S SQUARED TECHNOLOGY CORP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 321.33 Thousand shares (or 0.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC with 172.42 Thousand shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.41 Million.