Why Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)’s traded shares stood at 496,270 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.68, to imply a decline of -0.28% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The FTCV share’s 52-week high remains $15.7, putting it -47% down since that peak but still an impressive +5.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.09. The company has a valuation of $365.11 Million, with an average of 449.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (FTCV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTCV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (FTCV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)’s Major holders

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V insiders hold 2.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.38% of the shares at 35.26% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 620.96 Thousand shares (or 2.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Guild Investment Management, Inc. with 48.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $548.17 Thousand.

