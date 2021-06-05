Why Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) trade information

After registering a 2.42% upside in the last session, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.58 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 1.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.05%, and -1.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.08%. Short interest in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) saw shorts transact 5.86 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) shares are +39.81% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -28.9% this quarter before jumping 121.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $958.87 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.06 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $830.33 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -42.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Major holders

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated insiders hold 7.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.87% of the shares at 86.61% float percentage. In total, 274 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.9 Million shares (or 15.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $168.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.22 Million shares, or about 9.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $102.07 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,213,272 shares. This is just over 6.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.66 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.1 Million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about $29.65 Million.