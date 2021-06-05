Why Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)’s traded shares stood at 768,562 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $62.43, to imply a decline of -0.16% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The BYD share’s 52-week high remains $71, putting it -13.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.43. The company has a valuation of $7Billion, with an average of 1.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BYD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.85.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) trade information

After registering a -0.16% downside in the last session, Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $65.91 this Friday, May 28, jumping 5.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.5%, and -5.16% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 45.46%. Short interest in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) saw shorts transact 3.28 Million shares and set a 2.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78.09, implying an increase of 25.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70 and $83 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BYD has been trading 32.95% off suggested target high and 12.13% from its likely low.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boyd Gaming Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) shares are +59.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2266.67% against 30%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 186.7% this quarter before jumping 97.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $778.84 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $767.78 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $130.74 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 495.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.91% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -185.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.82% annually.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)’s Major holders

Boyd Gaming Corporation insiders hold 26.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.02% of the shares at 97.18% float percentage. In total, 375 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.83 Million shares (or 8.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $422Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.24 Million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $396.51 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,208,064 shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $94.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.17 Million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about $128.17 Million.