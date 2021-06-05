Why BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s traded shares stood at 27,255 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.23, to imply an increase of 0.7% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The BLCT share’s 52-week high remains $35.89, putting it -396.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +12.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.3. The company has a valuation of $259.11 Million, with an average of 92.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 175.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLCT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) trade information

After registering a 0.7% upside in the last session, BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.79- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 7.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.26%, and -8.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.42%. Short interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) saw shorts transact 113.33 Million shares and set a 0.64 days time to cover.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 103.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s Major holders

BlueCity Holdings Limited insiders hold 8.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.2% of the shares at 7.83% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by UG Investment Advisers Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 720.6 Thousand shares (or 2.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 502.91 Thousand shares, or about 2.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.08 Million.

We also have Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF holds roughly 33,851 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $384.55 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.97 Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $90.51 Thousand.