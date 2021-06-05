Why BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s traded shares stood at 799,648 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.48, to imply an increase of 0.13% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BTCM share’s 52-week high remains $35, putting it -367.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.51. The company has a valuation of $418.83 Million, with an average of 1.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 597.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for BIT Mining Limited (BTCM), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BTCM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

After registering a 0.13% upside in the last session, BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.63- this Friday, May 28, jumping 13.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.12%, and -51.71% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -16.89%. Short interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) saw shorts transact 1.65 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 65.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

BIT Mining Limited insiders hold 17.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.13% of the shares at 8.65% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SC China Holding Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.5 Million shares (or 8.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 270.44 Thousand shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.43 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 32,963 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $704.42 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.95 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $404.9 Thousand.