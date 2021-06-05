Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) up 52.68% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s traded shares stood at 727,321 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.1, to imply an increase of 0.86% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The WES share’s 52-week high remains $22.24, putting it -5.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.99. The company has a valuation of $8.72 Billion, with an average of 1.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WES a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) trade information

After registering a 0.86% upside in the last session, Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.24 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.04%, and 5.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.68%. Short interest in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) saw shorts transact 3.6 Million shares and set a 2.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.81, implying an increase of 12.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WES has been trading 37.44% off suggested target high and -5.21% from its likely low.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Western Midstream Partners, LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) shares are +49.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.59% against 1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -5% this quarter before jumping 7.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $678.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $692.76 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $671.75 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.7% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

WES Dividends

Western Midstream Partners, LP has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a forward dividend ratio of 1.26, with the share yield ticking at 6.29% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.92%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s Major holders

Western Midstream Partners, LP insiders hold 49.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.91% of the shares at 76.82% float percentage. In total, 205 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 25.38 Million shares (or 6.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $350.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 21.34 Million shares, or about 5.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $294.93 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 24,941,450 shares. This is just over 6.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $414.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.59 Million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about $126.22 Million.