Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s traded shares stood at 536,927 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.77, to imply a decline of -2.03% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The WVE share’s 52-week high remains $19.98, putting it -195.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.82. The company has a valuation of $337.52 Million, with an average of 571.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WVE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.64.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

After registering a -2.03% downside in the last session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.30- this Friday, May 28, jumping 7.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.74%, and 16.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.98%. Short interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw shorts transact 3.16 Million shares and set a 3.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.14, implying an increase of 35.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WVE has been trading 151.11% off suggested target high and -11.37% from its likely low.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares are -26.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.2% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.3% this quarter before jumping 26.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 93.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $9.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.93 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.03 Million and $3.45 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 223.4% before jumping 332.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 33.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. insiders hold 4.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.52% of the shares at 85.73% float percentage. In total, 153 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.78 Million shares (or 15.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 3.92 Million shares, or about 8.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $30.89 Million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 3,840,355 shares. This is just over 7.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 791.37 Thousand, or 1.62% of the shares, all valued at about $4.44 Million.