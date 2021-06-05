Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VLRS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $388.48, implying an increase of 2229.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $278.75 and $498.56 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLRS has been trading 2888.97% off suggested target high and 1571.16% from its likely low.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) shares are +48.93% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.8% this quarter before jumping 105.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $407.61 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $470.88 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.53 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -73.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -30.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -261.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s Major holders

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. insiders hold 8.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.8% of the shares at 60.11% float percentage. In total, 94 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Indigo Partners LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.94 Million shares (or 15.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $241.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. with 6.13 Million shares, or about 5.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $87.4 Million.

We also have U.S. Global Airline ETF and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, U.S. Global Airline ETF holds roughly 2,451,200 shares. This is just over 2.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.45 Million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about $34.95 Million.