Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Stock Jumped 54.62% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s traded shares stood at 746,715 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.02, to imply a decline of -0.74% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The VIST share’s 52-week high remains $4.13, putting it -2.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.86. The company has a valuation of $353.27 Million, with an average of 428.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 417.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VIST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

After registering a -0.74% downside in the last session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.22- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 4.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.98%, and 54.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.03%. Short interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw shorts transact 96.53 Million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.83, implying an increase of 45.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $7.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIST has been trading 81.59% off suggested target high and -0.5% from its likely low.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $79.54 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $107.2 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $96.44 Million and $73.32 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.5% before jumping 46.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. insiders hold 14.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.54% of the shares at 25.17% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deep Basin Capital LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.23 Million shares (or 4.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 3.13 Million shares, or about 3.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $8.02 Million.

We also have Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Eaton Vance Global Macro Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio holds roughly 908,700 shares. This is just over 1.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 477.8 Thousand, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about $1.19 Million.