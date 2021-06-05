View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Dipped -21% In 6 Months â€“ Here’s What Happens Next

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)â€™s traded shares stood at 874,784 during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $8.09, to imply an increase of 0.87% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The VIEW shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $13.31, putting it -64.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.02. The company has a valuation of $1.76 Billion, with an average of 1.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for View, Inc. (VIEW), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VIEW a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

After registering a 0.87% upside in the last session, View, Inc. (VIEW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.50- this Friday, May 28, jumping 4.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.4%, and 2.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.59%. Short interest in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) saw shorts transact 5.83 Million shares and set a 5.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.33, implying an increase of 52.41% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIEW has been trading 97.78% off suggested target high and 23.61% from its likely low.

View, Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.