Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Jumped 0.34% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s traded shares stood at 638,017 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.73, to imply a decline of -1.24% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The VERU share’s 52-week high remains $24.57, putting it -181.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.3. The company has a valuation of $684.11 Million, with an average of 871.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Veru Inc. (VERU), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VERU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

After registering a -1.24% downside in the last session, Veru Inc. (VERU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.18- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 4.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.02%, and 0.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.92%. Short interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) saw shorts transact 2Million shares and set a 1.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23, implying an increase of 163.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VERU has been trading 209.28% off suggested target high and 117.64% from its likely low.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -31.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -49.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Veru Inc. insiders hold 20.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.22% of the shares at 31.56% float percentage. In total, 115 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.76 Million shares (or 5.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.67 Million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $31.76 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Veru Inc. (VERU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,669,187 shares. This is just over 3.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 Million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about $14.67 Million.