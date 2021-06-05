Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Surged 73.12% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s traded shares stood at 701,151 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.96, to imply an increase of 0.5% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The TROX share’s 52-week high remains $24.62, putting it -2.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.5. The company has a valuation of $3.67 Billion, with an average of 1.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TROX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) trade information

After registering a 0.5% upside in the last session, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.81 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 3.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.35%, and 6.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.89%. Short interest in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) saw shorts transact 3.93 Million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.75, implying an increase of 11.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TROX has been trading 33.56% off suggested target high and -33.22% from its likely low.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tronox Holdings plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) shares are +73.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 242.86% against 29.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1566.7% this quarter before jumping 940% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $923.18 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $907.81 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $578Million and $675Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 59.7% before jumping 34.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 920.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.9% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TROX Dividends

Tronox Holdings plc has its next earnings report out between July 27 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tronox Holdings plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 1.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.5%.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s Major holders

Tronox Holdings plc insiders hold 26.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.86% of the shares at 95.29% float percentage. In total, 286 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.41 Million shares (or 8.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $245.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.33 Million shares, or about 6.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $189.09 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,039,944 shares. This is just over 1.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.66 Million, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about $48.66 Million.