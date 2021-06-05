TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s traded shares stood at 411,897 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.2, to imply a decline of -0.74% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The TPIC share’s 52-week high remains $81.36, putting it -84.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.27. The company has a valuation of $1.66 Billion, with an average of 519.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 890.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TPIC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

After registering a -0.74% downside in the last session, TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $50.48 this Friday, May 28, jumping 12.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.3%, and -11.19% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -16.26%. Short interest in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) saw shorts transact 3.01 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.31, implying an increase of 36.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46 and $68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPIC has been trading 53.85% off suggested target high and 4.07% from its likely low.

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TPI Composites, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) shares are -2.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 200% against 25%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.7% this quarter before falling -63.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $429.54 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $485.05 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $373.82 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -58.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -19.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

TPI Composites, Inc. insiders hold 2.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.68% of the shares at 98.69% float percentage. In total, 389 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.8 Million shares (or 7.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $157.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 1.79 Million shares, or about 4.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $100.99 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 999,556 shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 953.76 Thousand, or 2.6% of the shares, all valued at about $57.14 Million.