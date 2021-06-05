The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL): Can A Stock Be Up 0.909% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s traded shares stood at 523,096 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.21, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The SMPL share’s 52-week high remains $35.48, putting it -3.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.54. The company has a valuation of $3.28 Billion, with an average of 407.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 657.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SMPL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the last session, The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $34.96 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.67%, and 1.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.09%. Short interest in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) saw shorts transact 3.48 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35, implying an increase of 2.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMPL has been trading 16.92% off suggested target high and -9.38% from its likely low.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Simply Good Foods Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) shares are +57.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.78% against 12.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.7% this quarter before jumping 13.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -36.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.7% annually.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s Major holders

The Simply Good Foods Company insiders hold 11.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.79% of the shares at 111.01% float percentage. In total, 277 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.39 Million shares (or 15.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $451.34 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.97 Million shares, or about 9.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $281.35 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 6,651,000 shares. This is just over 6.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $202.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.61 Million, or 5.86% of the shares, all valued at about $170.8 Million.