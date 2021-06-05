Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s traded shares stood at 379,531 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.73, to imply an increase of 0.1% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The THC share’s 52-week high remains $68.76, putting it -1.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.21. The company has a valuation of $7.23 Billion, with an average of 734.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give THC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.08.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) trade information

After registering a 0.1% upside in the last session, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $69.26 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 2.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.23%, and 6.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.62%. Short interest in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) saw shorts transact 3.52 Million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.5, implying an increase of 1.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $89 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THC has been trading 31.4% off suggested target high and -29.13% from its likely low.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tenet Healthcare Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) shares are +107.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.21% against 22.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -14.3% this quarter before jumping 68.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $4.79 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.9 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.65 Billion and $4.4 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.2% before jumping 11.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 259.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.98% annually.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s Major holders

Tenet Healthcare Corporation insiders hold 1.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.38% of the shares at 87.78% float percentage. In total, 389 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Glenview Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.26 Million shares (or 17.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $729.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.19 Million shares, or about 11.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $486.79 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,978,270 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $118.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.86 Million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $148.94 Million.