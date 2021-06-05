Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Surged 30.47% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s traded shares stood at 323,124 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.03, to imply a decline of -0.66% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The TNK share’s 52-week high remains $18.12, putting it -20.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.9. The company has a valuation of $507.08 Million, with an average of 318.92 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 439Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TNK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.98.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) trade information

After registering a -0.66% downside in the last session, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.56 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 3.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.83%, and 9.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.51%. Short interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw shorts transact 1.32 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.63, implying an increase of 30.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNK has been trading 79.64% off suggested target high and -6.85% from its likely low.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teekay Tankers Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares are +30.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -142.51% against 8.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -141% this quarter before falling -522.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -30.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 111.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s Major holders

Teekay Tankers Ltd. insiders hold 17.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.89% of the shares at 34.94% float percentage. In total, 88 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Russell Investments Group, Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2Million shares (or 6.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.01 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.48 Million shares, or about 5.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $16.28 Million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd holds roughly 917,188 shares. This is just over 3.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 432.23 Thousand, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about $4.43 Million.