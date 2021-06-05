Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~73.02% year-to-date

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s traded shares stood at 388,706 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.72, to imply a decline of -2.62% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The TK share’s 52-week high remains $3.9, putting it -4.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.7. The company has a valuation of $376.13 Million, with an average of 652.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 676.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Teekay Corporation (TK), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

After registering a -2.62% downside in the last session, Teekay Corporation (TK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.98- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 6.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.68%, and 8.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.02%. Short interest in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) saw shorts transact 2.21 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying a decline of -5.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TK has been trading -5.91% off suggested target high and -5.91% from its likely low.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

Teekay Corporation insiders hold 31.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.27% of the shares at 39.86% float percentage. In total, 83 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.38 Million shares (or 2.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 761.77 Thousand shares, or about 0.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.64 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teekay Corporation (TK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 440,000 shares. This is just over 0.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $946Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 237.31 Thousand, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about $759.38 Thousand.