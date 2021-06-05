Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) up 65.83% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 29.21% – Here’s What to Do Now

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s traded shares stood at 871,596 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.51, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SPR share’s 52-week high remains $53.63, putting it -6.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.26. The company has a valuation of $5.33 Billion, with an average of 1.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.73.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

After registering a 0.04% upside in the last session, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $51.97 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 2.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.96%, and 10.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.21%. Short interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) saw shorts transact 8.4 Million shares and set a 3.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.31, implying an increase of 7.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $44 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPR has been trading 28.69% off suggested target high and -12.89% from its likely low.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) shares are +34.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.07% against 6.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 68% this quarter before jumping 62.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $950.49 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.04 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $863.2 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -265.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 1.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.17% of the shares at 80.02% float percentage. In total, 421 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.99 Million shares (or 8.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $351.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Scopia Capital Management LP with 5.73 Million shares, or about 5.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $223.93 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,963,557 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.5 Million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about $97.85 Million.