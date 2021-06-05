Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Dipped -42.91% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s traded shares stood at 898,078 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply an increase of 1.36% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SONN share’s 52-week high remains $7.89, putting it -429.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +3.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.44. The company has a valuation of $26.16 Million, with an average of 668.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SONN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

After registering a 1.36% upside in the last session, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.6 this Friday, May 28, jumping 6.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.49%, and -21.16% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -33.18%. Short interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw shorts transact 292.95 Million shares and set a 276.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 436.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SONN has been trading 436.91% off suggested target high and 436.91% from its likely low.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 89.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 6.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.46% of the shares at 3.69% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 255.76 Thousand shares (or 1.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $575.46 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 135.96 Thousand shares, or about 0.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $305.92 Thousand.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 135,963 shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $303.2 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28.23 Thousand, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $63.52 Thousand.