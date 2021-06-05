Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-52.24% year-to-date

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s traded shares stood at 666,250 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.62, to imply a decline of -1.63% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The SLDB share’s 52-week high remains $11.58, putting it -219.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.93. The company has a valuation of $399.28 Million, with an average of 794Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SLDB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information

After registering a -1.63% downside in the last session, Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.94- this Friday, May 28, jumping 8.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.97%, and -25.82% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -52.24%. Short interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) saw shorts transact 5.58 Million shares and set a 3.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.14, implying an increase of 152.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLDB has been trading 452.49% off suggested target high and -44.75% from its likely low.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -53.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 41.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders

Solid Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 17.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.71% of the shares at 71.14% float percentage. In total, 120 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.8 Million shares (or 9.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 9.98 Million shares, or about 9.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $75.62 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 919,416 shares. This is just over 0.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 740.79 Thousand, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about $4.1 Million.