Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) Friday – Up 69.43% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s traded shares stood at 364,747 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $111.53, to imply an increase of 2.01% or $2.2 in intraday trading. The SNBR share’s 52-week high remains $151.44, putting it -35.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.1. The company has a valuation of $2.73 Billion, with an average of 407.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 505.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.03.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) trade information

After registering a 2.01% upside in the last session, Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $114.1 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 2.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.21%, and 1.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.24%. Short interest in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) saw shorts transact 3.72 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $132.5, implying an increase of 18.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $100 and $165 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNBR has been trading 47.94% off suggested target high and -10.34% from its likely low.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sleep Number Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) shares are +61.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.16% against 25.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 328.9% this quarter before falling -5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $501.43 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $593.93 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $241.93 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 107.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 81.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.2% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s Major holders

Sleep Number Corporation insiders hold 4.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.11% of the shares at 101.82% float percentage. In total, 363 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.13 Million shares (or 16.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $592.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.73 Million shares, or about 11.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $392.1 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,691,354 shares. This is just over 6.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $242.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 683.58 Thousand, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about $98.09 Million.