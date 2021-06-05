SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Friday – Up 26.36% From the Lows, What Happens Next

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)’s traded shares stood at 614,892 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.75, to imply an increase of 2.42% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The SILV share’s 52-week high remains $12.88, putting it -32.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.18. The company has a valuation of $1.41 Billion, with an average of 916.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 975.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SILV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $17.38.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) trade information

After registering a 2.42% upside in the last session, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.30 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 5.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.31%, and 9.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.79%. Short interest in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) saw shorts transact 2.95 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.15, implying an increase of 34.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.59 and $14.14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SILV has been trading 45.03% off suggested target high and 18.87% from its likely low.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.46% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 3.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)’s Major holders

SilverCrest Metals Inc. insiders hold 3.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.53% of the shares at 51.55% float percentage. In total, 177 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.39 Million shares (or 5.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprott Inc. with 8.11 Million shares, or about 5.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $90.7 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Sprott Gold Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 7,121,624 shares. This is just over 4.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.76 Million, or 3.29% of the shares, all valued at about $53.18 Million.