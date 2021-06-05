Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) After -80.32% Decline From High?

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s traded shares stood at 435,471 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.92, to imply a decline of -5.88% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The VVNT share’s 52-week high remains $25.1, putting it -80.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.95. The company has a valuation of $2.91 Billion, with an average of 791.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 499.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VVNT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.56.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

After registering a -5.88% downside in the last session, Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.89 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 6.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.45%, and 24.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.92%. Short interest in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) saw shorts transact 2.28 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21, implying an increase of 50.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VVNT has been trading 144.25% off suggested target high and -6.61% from its likely low.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vivint Smart Home, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) shares are -36.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 25.39% against 34.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -14.3% this quarter before jumping 3.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $340.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $359.91 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $306Million and $316.03 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.2% before jumping 13.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -20.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. insiders hold 9.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.74% of the shares at 91.7% float percentage. In total, 116 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 117.37 Million shares (or 56.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.44 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 25.16 Million shares, or about 12.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $522.08 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,922,123 shares. This is just over 0.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 Million, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about $22.85 Million.