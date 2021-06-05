Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) After -119.3% Decline From High?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Venus Concept Inc. (VERO), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VERO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 141.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VERO has been trading 250.88% off suggested target high and 9.65% from its likely low.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Venus Concept Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) shares are -8.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.92% against 19.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 69.2% this quarter before jumping 38.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $24.26 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.59 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 51.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Major holders

Venus Concept Inc. insiders hold 3.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.36% of the shares at 78.41% float percentage. In total, 79 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Essex Woodlands Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.42 Million shares (or 22.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Masters Capital Management, LLC with 1.5 Million shares, or about 2.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.53 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 680,832 shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 417.24 Thousand, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about $980.51 Thousand.