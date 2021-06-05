Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) After -78.42% Decline From High?

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s traded shares stood at 757,067 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.89, to imply an increase of 1.11% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The SGMO share’s 52-week high remains $19.43, putting it -78.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.51. The company has a valuation of $1.57 Billion, with an average of 671.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SGMO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

After registering a 1.11% upside in the last session, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.32 this Friday, May 28, jumping 3.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.46%, and -4.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.21%. Short interest in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) saw shorts transact 16.03 Million shares and set a 13.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.1, implying an increase of 84.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGMO has been trading 175.48% off suggested target high and 1.01% from its likely low.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) shares are +9.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.78% against 9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -19.2% this quarter before falling -3100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $26.53 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.88 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $102.71 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -74.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 17.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.59% of the shares at 68.47% float percentage. In total, 309 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.07 Million shares (or 7.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $157.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.57 Million shares, or about 6.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $149.28 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 4,259,135 shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.62 Million, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about $56.48 Million.