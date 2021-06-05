Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) After -35.9% Decline From High?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s traded shares stood at 525,019 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.82, to imply a decline of -0.84% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The PLTK share’s 52-week high remains $35.09, putting it -35.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +10.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.13. The company has a valuation of $10.58 Billion, with an average of 617.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 992.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLTK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.55, implying an increase of 45.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLTK has been trading 62.66% off suggested target high and 16.19% from its likely low.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -12.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -66.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 79.45% annually.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

Playtika Holding Corp. insiders hold 80.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.28% of the shares at 41.98% float percentage. In total, 44 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alamar Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 61.05 Thousand shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Treasurer of the State of North Carolina with 27.95 Thousand shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $760.52 Thousand.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 6,271,682 shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $170.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.34 Million, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about $118.04 Million.