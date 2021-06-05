Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) After -17.26% Decline From High?

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s traded shares stood at 403,939 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $490.21, to imply an increase of 3.7% or $17.5 in intraday trading. The HUBS share’s 52-week high remains $574.83, putting it -17.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $198.68. The company has a valuation of $23.08 Billion, with an average of 443.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 539.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HUBS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) trade information

After registering a 3.7% upside in the last session, HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $513.5 this Friday, May 28, jumping 4.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.7%, and -1.69% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 23.65%. Short interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) saw shorts transact 1.47 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $605.91, implying an increase of 23.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $513 and $695 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HUBS has been trading 41.78% off suggested target high and 4.65% from its likely low.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HubSpot, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) shares are +26.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25% against 0.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -5.9% this quarter before jumping 39.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $296.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $318.78 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $203.61 Million and $228.38 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 45.4% before jumping 39.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -48.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.5% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s Major holders

HubSpot, Inc. insiders hold 5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.22% of the shares at 94.96% float percentage. In total, 669 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.96 Million shares (or 8.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.57 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.2 Million shares, or about 6.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.27 Billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1,604,429 shares. This is just over 3.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $636.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 Million, or 2.6% of the shares, all valued at about $485.44 Million.