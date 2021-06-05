Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) After -27.32% Decline From High?

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)’s traded shares stood at 532,429 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.28, to imply an increase of 0.15% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The MSP share’s 52-week high remains $33.46, putting it -27.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.3. The company has a valuation of $4.23 Billion, with an average of 277.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 367.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Datto Holding Corp. (MSP), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MSP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) trade information

After registering a 0.15% upside in the last session, Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.01 this Friday, May 28, jumping 2.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.5%, and 2.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.67%. Short interest in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) saw shorts transact 2.55 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.56, implying an increase of 20.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MSP has been trading 36.99% off suggested target high and 2.74% from its likely low.

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 179.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)’s Major holders

Datto Holding Corp. insiders hold 6.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.48% of the shares at 91.77% float percentage. In total, 124 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 113.75 Million shares (or 70.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.07 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with 3.71 Million shares, or about 2.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $100.07 Million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 783,100 shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 667.64 Thousand, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about $18.03 Million.