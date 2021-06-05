Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) After -7.34% Decline From High?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s traded shares stood at 750,665 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.75, to imply a decline of -0.28% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The BJ share’s 52-week high remains $50.18, putting it -7.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.84. The company has a valuation of $6.42 Billion, with an average of 1.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BJ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) trade information

After registering a -0.28% downside in the last session, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.48 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.29%, and 4.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.4%. Short interest in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) saw shorts transact 15Million shares and set a 7.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.26, implying an increase of 11.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41 and $62 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BJ has been trading 32.62% off suggested target high and -12.3% from its likely low.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) shares are +17.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.53% against 14.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -18.2% this quarter before falling -23.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -3.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 73.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 124.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.9% annually.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s Major holders

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 1.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.57% of the shares at 114.73% float percentage. In total, 456 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.95 Million shares (or 11.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $594.55 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.51 Million shares, or about 9.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $503.56 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Putnam Equity Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd holds roughly 4,649,500 shares. This is just over 3.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $186.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.32 Million, or 3.14% of the shares, all valued at about $173.39 Million.